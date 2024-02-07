Draymond is questionable vs the 76ers Wednesday.

Power forward Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are currently nearing the end of what has been a grueling East Coast road trip. The Warriors most recently got into the win column with a road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening from New York, but it seems that Green's status for the final leg of Golden State's road trip–Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers–is now in doubt.

This news comes via the latest official NBA injury report, which lists Green as questionable for the game against the 76ers with what is being deemed a right knee contusion.

Things were expected to pick back up for the struggling Warriors when Green was reinserted into the lineup last month following his lengthy suspension for a cheap shot at Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic. However, the Warriors have remained mired in mediocrity even with the future Hall of Famer back in the lineup, despite continued excellence from superstar point guard Stephen Curry, who will turn 36 next month.

In fact, Golden State recently wasted a 60-point performance from Stephen Curry on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, going on to lose the back and forth affair in overtime.

In any case, the Warriors will certainly be happy to head back to the Bay and try to turn their season around post-NBA trade deadline once the road trip finally concludes after the tilt with the 76ers. That game, a nationally televised contest, is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.