A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Shannon Sharpe did not hold back when he gave his honest take on the suspension received by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. During a recent episode of the Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Sharpe shares his disbelief over Green’s behavior right after the Warriors power forward gave Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis’ chest a hard stomp in the fourth quarter of the first-round matchup last Monday.

“I don’t understand why when Draymond gets ejected from the game, why he can’t just leave the court in a timely manner. Why must he be Hulk Hogan at WWE,” Sharpe said, in reference to Draymond Green cupping his ear a la Hulk Hogan as if to further annoy the Kings fans at Golden 1 Center. “He’s yelling female body parts, c’mon Draymond. You would like to think a wise man learns from other mistakes. A fool would learn from his own. How many times must Draymond be a fool? In 2016, many believe he cost his team a championship by getting suspended Game 5. He said ‘I’ve learn my lesson.’ It clearly shows he has not learned a lesson.”

Shannon Sharpe on Draymond Green: “I don’t understand why when Draymond gets ejected from the game, why he can’t just leave the court in a timely manner. Why must he be Hulk Hogan at WWE. He’s yelling female body parts, c’mon Draymond. You would like to think a wise man learns… pic.twitter.com/TxOxWHQINC — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Draymond Green out of Game 3, the Warriors will be missing such an important weapon in an extremely crucial contest. The Warriors can’t afford to lose this coming Thursday to the hard-charging Kings, as being down 3-0 in an NBA Playoffs series virtually means elimination from title contention as there’s no team in the history of the league that has successfully won a series after losing the first three games.