Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players out there both on and off the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors veteran is not the type to hold back, especially when interacting with referees during games. This habit of his appears to have rubbed off on some of his Dubs teammates, with Jordan Poole also following in Dray’s footsteps in terms of being a bit of a nuisance with game officials.

Poole picked up his 10th technical foul of the season on Saturday as the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-103. The Dubs stud is closing in on a league-mandated suspension if he keeps this rate up. As such, Green has some sage advice for his younger teammate:

“I don’t want him to walk the line,” Green said, via Warriors beat reporter Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. “I think I’ve spoke about that before. It’s not really one you wanna walk. It’s a battle you can’t win. But every man is gonna speak for themselves when they feel the need to speak, and I support everybody having their voice if you wanna use it. … It is what it is. He gotta make sure he don’t get to 16 [technicals].”

You have to say that Draymond Green is an authority on this matter. The Warriors vet has had his fair share of technical fouls throughout what has been a colorful career for the former Defensive Player of the Year winner. He’s also sitting at the top of the NBA in terms of techs this season with 14. Two more and he’s going to get himself suspended.

Poole isn’t far behind with 10 techs this season, though. Perhaps he should take some advice from Draymond here. Or then again, given Green’s track record, maybe he shouldn’t?