The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Saturday night as they took down the defending champs Golden State Warriors on their own home floor, 109-103. The marquee matchup had no shortage of intense moments, and one of them involved a verbal tussle between Anthony Davis and Draymond Green.

Davis and Green went face-to-face as both players refused to back down from what turned out to be an intense exchange. Lakers superstar LeBron James, who sat out the game due to a lingering foot injury, decided to step in as he played peacemaker between the pair:

Anthony Davis and Draymond Green jawing at each other and LeBron loves it 😂pic.twitter.com/LNiTNk3xvL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

Davis and Green didn’t look like they were preparing to throw hands. Both players had a smirk on their faces as they exchanged words, and it seems that this was nothing more than two competitors expressing their honest thoughts in the heat of the battle. AD got all up on Green’s face, though.

For his part, LeBron was all smiles as he approached the pair. The Lakers talisman is good friends with Draymond, and it is clear that LeBron wasn’t going to let anything go down between his buddy and his teammate. What is also clear is that James was loving the intensity between Davis and Green as he was seen laughing as they all walked away from the incident.

In the end, it was much ado about nothing. The biggest takeaway here is that the Lakers marked a big win against the Dubs even without LeBron in the picture. There are some high hopes for LA after their very busy trade deadline dealings, and Saturday’s victory was definitely a step in the right direction for them.