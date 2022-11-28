Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Another day, another technical foul for Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star wasn’t at all happy with this one, though, after Green was whistled for a technical foul for excessively celebrating while on the bench. After the game, the Warriors vet shared his true thoughts on the call as he tried his best not to get himself into even more trouble.

For starters, here’s the play in question. Green was whistled for a tech after celebrating on the court:

Draymond was whistled for a technical foul for celebrating on the court … 😐 pic.twitter.com/BSB3HL1WpG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2022

Well, it wasn’t as if he was on the sidelines while he was celebrating. Nevertheless, Green shared his dismay in the post-game press conference after the Warriors blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves, 137-114:

“It’s crazy, man,” Green said. “I don’t know. I probably got four techs this year that’s a little questionable. … I didn’t affect the play. There was no one near me. So, it sucks. And the fact that that’s gonna count against my tech count, c’mon, that’s ridiculous. But whatever. It is what it is.”

"It's crazy, man." Draymond reacts to his technical foul for celebrating on the bench: pic.twitter.com/VwMPjb2CUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2022

Green obviously doesn’t agree with the call. Well, you’ll probably be hard-pressed to find a technical foul that Draymond Green actually agrees with.

What you can say for sure, however, was that Warriors teammate Stephen Curry wasn’t at all pleased as well. In a show of solidarity, Steph got himself a tech as well on the next play:

The refs called a tech on Draymond for celebrating on the bench. So the next play, Steph got a tech of his own in solidarity by intentionally overdoing a celebration 😂

pic.twitter.com/6kAQyqzUsU — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 27, 2022

That’s savage. Steph clearly doesn’t mind the fine just so he could send a message. It was heard loud and clear. Even Dray admitted after the game that he appreciated Curry having his back.

Amid all the brouhaha, however, the Warriors have now won their third straight game and their fifth in their last six. Don’t look now, but the defending champs are storming back.