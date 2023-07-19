Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green claimed “less than 60 percent” of NBA players have a basketball IQ in an appearance on the “Pat Bev Pod” with Patrick Beverley. Beverley said Green was being generous with that number.

“Knowing the game of basketball, in this league, is like one of the biggest skills you can have,” Green said, “because it separates you immediately.

“Maybe not as extreme as (Warriors guard) [Stephen] Curry's jump shot separates him. But just having a basketball IQ in this league immediately gives you a leg up, because guys don't understand the game.”

Beverley agreed and claimed some coaches don't know what an “ATO” — or an after timeout play — is.

Green is definitely a high-IQ player. He is a four-time NBA champion with Golden State and is an excellent defender, having won the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

He is 33 years old and recently signed a four-year, $100 million extension to stay with the Warriors. Golden State won the 2021 NBA championship and then lost in the Western Conference semifinals versus the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Green hosts a podcast on The Volume, a network led by longtime talk host Colin Cowherd, called “The Draymond Green Show.” He has gone live after NBA games to break down his analysis.

Golden State is looking to have another championship run. The Warriors traded for former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in the offseason. They traded guard Jordan Poole but still have wing Jonathan Kuminga, who could see a bigger role next season.

Golden State is obviously led by Curry and guard Klay Thompson. Those players are considered by some to be the best two shooters ever.