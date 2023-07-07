The Golden State Warriors still need a big man — perhaps it would be for the best if they decide to pick up Dario Saric in free agency. But make no mistake about it, they have been active this offseason, as the front office knows how crucial it is to nail their moves so they could prolong their title window with Stephen Curry as the team's foundation. There's been a bit of polarity in opinions, however, when it comes to the assessment of the Warriors' moves this offseason.

Trading away Jordan Poole may have seemed inevitable given how rocky his relationship with Draymond Green ended up being in the aftermath of the punch heard 'round the world. But to trade away a 24-year old combo guard who averaged more than 20 points last season for Chris Paul, a 38-year old injury-prone veteran who doesn't have long left in his career? That's sure to divide the opinion among one of the league's biggest fanbases.

Nevertheless, there is a move that the Warriors made that should be met by their raucous fanbase with universal applause. If they failed to do this, it would have been difficult to envision them being anywhere near the championship contention picture.

Without further ado, this is the best move the Warriors have made thus far during the 2023 NBA free agency.

Warriors' best move in 2023 NBA free agency: Re-signing Draymond Green

It's amazing to see just how untouchable Draymond Green seems to be for the Warriors organization. Green, as Warriors fans would recall, essentially drove away Kevin Durant from the team with his “we don't need you” assertions in the heat of the moment, and then four years later, he set the tone for what ended up being a tumultuous season for the Warriors by punching Jordan Poole.

All of the drama, however, comes with the winning package Green brings to the hardwood. Since becoming the Warriors' starting power forward in 2014, Green has brought defensive tenacity, versatility, and communication. Making him even more valuable was Steve Kerr, as the offensive system the coach installed brought out the best in Green's playmaking capabilities, allowing him to ping pinpoint passes to the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson off the post or off dribble handoffs.

Draymond Green also flourishes on the short roll, so blitzing the Warriors, even as they put two non-shooting threats on the court, is an unwise tactic, as it frees up lobs on the baseline.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, it was Green who stepped up as the Warriors' second-best player behind Stephen Curry, even though he was once again involved in an on-court fracas that warranted a suspension. Green was instrumental in slowing down Domantas Sabonis in Round 1, and then he had to shoulder the responsibility of defending Anthony Davis in Round 2 — and the Warriors' defense faltered every time he was on the bench.

Thus, even though bringing back Green was an uncertainty throughout the 2022-23 season, it seemed like the Warriors had no choice but to bring him back. As Steve Kerr said, the Warriors will not strike anyone as serious contenders to challenge for the Denver Nuggets' crown without Green. And he's right, even though keeping Green meant that the Warriors had to trade away Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

Paying $100 million over four years for a 33-year old forward whose athleticism is starting to wane isn't the best deal in the world in a vacuum. But the Warriors don't play basketball in a space entirely devoid of matter. Basketball is a team sport — and there's no two parties who need each other more than the Warriors and Draymond Green.

Warriors' runner-up best move: Not trading away Jonathan Kuminga

There was a possibility that, in light of trading away Jordan Poole, a Jonathan Kuminga trade could soon follow for the Warriors. But according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, he expects Kuminga to start next season with the Warriors, which is undoubtedly a huge win.

For starters, Kuminga is only 20 years old, and he won't be turning 21 until October. To put that in perspective, he is two years younger than Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Warriors' second-round pick in 2023, as well as Lester Quinones, a player fans have been hyping up as the next Jordan Poole. And yet he already has two years learning the Warriors' system under his belt, which is invaluable experience.

Jonathan Kuminga's scoring efficiency from the field improved last season, and he started to earn the coaching staff's trust more and more to end the season. Alas, he found himself out of the playoff rotation — owing up to the improvements he still needs to make when it comes to defensive discipline and playing within the Warriors' egalitarian offensive system.

Be that as it may, Kuminga could be primed for a huge Year 3, especially if he ends up playing a lot of minutes alongside Chris Paul.