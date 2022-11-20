Published November 20, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green couldn’t help but laugh at the latest FIBA rankings update putting Team USA at no. 2 behind Spain.

The new FIBA rankings certainly sent huge shockwaves around the basketball world, especially since it’s the first time in 12 years that the USA didn’t get the top spot. Spain surpassed the US Men’s National Basketball team, thanks to its consistent showing in international competition.

As for the USA, its quarterfinals loss in the 2019 FIBA World Cup and third-place finish at the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 affected the team’s bid to retain the no. 1 ranking.

After seeing the news, though, Green took to social media to share his reaction. And it’s safe to say he doesn’t agree, replying to FIBA’s tweet about Spain dethroning Team USA and saying “Stop it.” He also shared several laughing emojis to highlight how he is feeling about it.

Draymond’s reaction to Spain passing Team USA in the FIBA men’s basketball world rankings pic.twitter.com/bpqfEj6J1n — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 20, 2022

To be fair to Spain, its squad really did great to earn points to climb the rankings. Team USA, for its part, hasn’t fared as well in international competitions. Of course the biggest reason for that is the nation hasn’t really sent out its best players, with the AmeriCup 2022 being the prime example as the US roster didn’t feature NBA superstars.

But then again, Team USA can’t blame anyone but themselves for the fall in the rankings.

Team USA’s top brass are clearly not happy about it as well, but hey, all Draymond Green and co. need to do is to perform better and win games. When they are at full strength, that should be easy.