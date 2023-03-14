Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Steph Curry wasn’t content with merely nabbing his 31st victory against Chris Paul all-time (regular season and playoffs combined) on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors brought home a 123-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Curry also wanted to twist the knife on Paul’s wounds over the years after screaming out loud that it’s “not 2014” anymore – which was the last year Paul gained the upper hand over him in the postseason.

Of course, Draymond Green, as someone who delights in getting underneath his opponents’ skin, appreciated Curry’s mean trash talk towards the Suns guard. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward expressed his enjoyment over Stephen Curry’s verbal taunt.

“Steph had CP below the break, he hit him with a couple moves and got an amazing and-one. And if you read his lips, he got up and he said, ‘This ain’t 2014 no more.’ And I appreciated that bar by Steph Curry because you gotta dig into that comment. That’s pretty much saying, ‘The last time you were better than me was 2014,'” Green said, via The Volume Sports.

"The last time you were better than me was 2014" —@Money23Green digs into @StephenCurry30's trash talk to Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/72JOeOjLwp — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green has been a constant in Steph Curry’s side for the past 11 years. They have witnessed each other’s growth on their way to being the pillars (along with Klay Thompson) of the Warriors’ dynastic run over the past decade. Thus, Green could not help but bask in his adulation for the bravado his beloved teammate and friend showed by talking some smack towards Chris Paul.

“That’s nine years ago. Like this haven’t been a debate since 2014. Nine years ago? That’s almost a decade. That’s a bar. So I just hope, you know those that enjoy that part of the game, which I do, that you appreciated that bar,” Green added.

Green is right in that Curry has gained so much separation from Paul since 2014; since then, the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone has won two MVP awards (one of which he won in unanimous fashion) and four NBA titles (including two as the unquestioned number one option in 2015 and 2022), surpassing him in every level as he weaponized the three-point shot unlike any other.

While Paul seems unaware of the rationale behind Curry’s “2014” trash talk, perhaps this entire ordeal would jog the Suns guard’s memory.