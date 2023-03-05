Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green returned to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a left hand injury, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The injury was a scary moment for Warriors fans, as the team has dealt with a lot of injuries this season. The team is just getting superstar Steph Curry back for this game against the Lakers, so it is a sigh of relief for the team and fans that Draymond Green was able to return to the floor with just seconds to go in the first quarter.

It was not a smooth start to the game for the Warriors, who were outscored 33-18 in the first quarter. A more substantial injury to Green would have been about as bad a start as you could draw up.

The Warriors are fresh off of a five-game winning streak that has helped them climb up to fifth in the Western Conference standings. Today, they are playing the same team that they lost to before this streak started.

The Lakers are still without LeBron James, unlike the last matchup. However, Malik Beasley is in the lineup and he was the team’s leading scorer in the Lakers’ 124-111 victory on Feb. 23.

Anthony Davis is trying to do the heavy-lifting for the Lakers, and has done so to this point. Anthony Davis has scored over 20 points ahead of halftime.

As the Steph Curry and the Warriors try to climb out of the early deficit, they will be able to be at ease with Green returning to the lineup.