Along with the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks has emerged as the NBA’s biggest heel this season; he’s your favorite player’s least favorite player. In one sense, Brooks fits within the broader lineage of NBA antagonists alongside the likes of Bill Laimbeer, Charles Oakley, Patrick Beverley, and, most prominently, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green. But in another, more immediate sense, don’t tell Brooks that.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks told ESPN’s Tim Keown in a recent profile. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Among NBA players, there’s generally a tacit omerta—players rarely, if ever, criticize each other so plainly and so directly. Here, Brooks disregards it to a shocking degree, asserting that Draymond Green is a system player who could only succeed within the friendly confines of the Warriors’ system.

Although fans lament that the NBA lacks a necessary degree of passion, the nascent Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry is here to fix that. As evidenced by Dillon Brooks’ quote, they hate each other. A lot. Dating back to their contentious playoff series last season, the Grizzlies and Warriors have made no secret of their antipathy for each other, sniping at each other whenever given the chance.

“There’s this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength In Numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season,” Klay Thompson said in a press conference literally minutes after winning the NBA Finals last June. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing — freakin’ bum. I had to watch that, like this freakin’ clown. You gonna mock us? You ain’t never been here before bruh… Hold that.”

The Warriors and Grizzlies will square off twice this month, with games on March 9 and March 18. Surely, everyone involved will be very level-headed and normal.