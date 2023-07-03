The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world last month, pulling off a trade for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who will join a star-studded Dubs squad consisting of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

The talent of CP3 is one thing, but Draymond in particular believes Paul's experience grooming young players is going to be absolutely integral in helping youngster Jonathan Kuminga reached his true potential. Green compared it to the legendary PG mentoring Deandre Ayton in Phoenix with the Suns.

Via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports & Entertainment:

“I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga in his growth. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP3 came to Phoenix. No disrespect to Ayton, but more of a nod to CP. What he would do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him, is huge.”

Paul is going to probably be the leader of that second unit and play a lot of minutes with Kuminga. His work ethic, professionalism, and wealth of knowledge can only benefit the young guys on the Warriors roster, but Dray thinks it will be Kuminga who is going to thrive the most as a result.

The former first-round pick actually found himself in trade rumors in recent weeks but Golden State still has belief he can turn into a special player. With a strong frame and the ability to score both inside and outside, there is no question Kuminga has all the potential to be a key piece for the franchise and Chris Paul may just play a huge part in shaping him into just that.