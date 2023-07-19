The Golden State Warriors didn't have the 2022-23 season they were hoping for, and a big reason why their title defense didn't go the way they were hoping for was probably because of Draymond Green clocking Jordan Poole in the face at a team practice before the campaign even started. For the most part, punching one of your teammates in the face at a practice isn't the best way to build team chemistry.

Golden State managed to split up Green and Poole this offseason by trading Poole to the Washington Wizards, while also re-signing Green to a four-year, $100 million deal in free agency. Green recently offered a behind-the-scenes look into why he opted to throw a vicious punch at Green, which many folks on the internet saw. One guy who came across it and wasn't too happy with Green's comments was Anthony Poole, Jordan's father, and he sent an NSFW message to Green on Twitter after watching the short clip.

I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want — Anthony Poole (@apoole98) July 19, 2023

Green comes out and says tension between him and Poole had built up to lead him to strike him in front of their teammates, but it's clear Poole's father disagrees here. Anthony claims that Green and his son were close before this incident, and despite all the attention it received, Green never offered an apology to Poole's parents.

These two sides are obviously never going to agree on this incident or why it happened, but the good news for the Warriors is that they no longer have to worry about Green and Poole getting along. It was certainly a tough incident to witness, but Golden State will be happy to move forward, even as Draymond Green wants to continue discussing the incident.