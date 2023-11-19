Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry didn't hold back when discussing his team's current six-game losing streak.

Despite going to overtime on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors were handed their sixth straight loss and their second in a row to the young, hungry Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC outscored the Dubs 13-6 in OT, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 10 of those points. Following the contest, Stephen Curry got brutally honest on this current skid for his squad, which is far from a common occurrence for such a successful franchise.

“A losing streak like this, there's urgency for sure…anytime you lose this many in a row, it's a problem that you gotta fix and you don't wanna develop a losing mentality at any stretch in the season, That's a stink in the locker room you don't really want to have in there.”

100% facts from Steph. He knows what the mentality needs to be and right now, it's simply not there for the Warriors. Yes, they're without Draymond Green after his senseless chokehold on Ruby Gobert which led to a five-game suspension, but that's not an excuse. Golden State did lose three straight before the incident, anyway.

Tough stretch for Warriors

Nothing is going right for the Warriors during this brutal stretch. They just allowed 128 and 130 points respectively to the Thunder. Perhaps the biggest issue for this group however is their mistakes. The Dubs have averaged 17 turnovers per night in the last five contests. They coughed up the rock 16 times on Saturday, which translated to 26 points for the Thunder. Stephen Curry scoring 25 didn't matter.

It's hard to look past the struggles of two key players, too. Klay Thompson is only averaging 14 points per game while shooting a measly 33% from downtown. As for Andrew Wiggins, he's putting up career lows of 12 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. the Canadian is also draining an atrocious 22.2% of his triples. On a more positive note, he had 31 points in the overtime defeat.

Both Klay and Wiggins are important pieces to the puzzle who definitely need to get it going. Winning games without Draymond will be very tough these two can't contribute at a higher level more consistently. For what it's worth, Stephen Curry did just miss two games as well with a knee injury before returning for the second consecutive meeting with OKC.

It won't get any easier for the slumping Warriors who face the surging Houston Rockets on Monday.