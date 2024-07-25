The Golden State Warriors had a tremendous run with their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, Thompson left his longtime teammates for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2024 offseason. At the time, the Warriors were caught in numerous trade rumors suggesting they might acquire another star. Draymond Green shockingly revealed that he vetoed a trade during the height of 2024 free agency.

Green spoke about the veto for an unknown player in a sitdown with the Club 520 Podcast:

“We were just about to make some trades last week, and I told them straight up like, yo that trade it’ll help me right now in my career these last couple years with Steph, but I’ve always spoke to y’all from a place of what’s best for this organization. I won’t stop now, that’s a bad trade, like don’t do that trade, like I disagree with it although it’s going to help me right now,” Green revealed.

It is unclear who the player the Warriors were mulling a trade for. Although, one logical guess could be Paul George, considering Golden State was rumored to acquire the star forward.

Green went on to talk about how Klay Thompson helped the Warriors financially by leaving for the Mavericks. Green claimed he also helped the Dubs by vetoing the alleged trade he spoke of. Did Green's opinion in Golden State's trade talks hold high credence?

Warriors to enter 2024-25 strong despite changes

Golden State may have lost Klay Thompson, but they retain the services of their other longtime franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry. Curry turned 36 years old in March of 2024 but remains highly effective. Through 74 games during the 2023-24 season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.7 steals. In addition, he shot 40.8 percent on his three-pointers.

Curry will not have to bear the offensive load alone. In addition to returning players, Golden State traded for sharpshooting Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield. Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and shot 38.9 percent from range. The veteran guard looks to help keep the Warriors' offense afloat in the absence of Klay Thompson.

Of course, to compete with the top teams in the West, the Dubs will need their defense to be in prime condition. Draymond Green will do all he can to lead the unit, but he has help from rising stars Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors fare as they transition into another era.