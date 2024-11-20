The Golden State Warriors have had an electric start to the 2024 season. Golden State holds the second-best record in the Western Conference despite taking a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 18. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry continue to be integral to the Warriors' success, and Green's story about another NBA All-Star's attempt to contact Curry will further catch Dubs fans' attention.

The Warriors legend is highly revered

Green spoke to Fox Sports 1 panelist Rachel Nichols in late November and told her a story about the reverence Curry inspires, which Nichols described in an X (formerly Twitter) post:

“[Green] said a current NBA All-Star hit him this summer to ask for Steph's number… and then basically asked Draymond to help compose a text to him, because he was too nervous to do it on his own,” Nichols wrote.

It is almost unbelievable to think that another All-Star would be nervous to contact Stephen Curry. Yet, it is conceivable, given that Curry is a living legend. In addition to spearheading the Warriors' attack for their last four NBA championships, Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history.

Other players have great respect for the Golden State star. However, Curry is not done adding to his already incredible career. In collaboration with Draymond Green and the Warriors' other contributors, Curry is going for his fifth ring.

At the same time, Curry has respect for the greatness around him. Curry gave great praise to James Harden after he passed Ray Allen and became second all-time in three-pointers made.

“It's special for sure,” Curry said after Monday's Clippers loss, per Tomer Azarly. “I know it's probably something he's looked forward to. None of us came in the league thinking that that was going to be on the horizon. You just give everything to the game and he's had an unbelievable run. We've had a lot of bouts, like you said, but just the fact that he's now second on the list in front of two greats that we both respect, it's pretty special.”

It will be exciting to see what other historical moments Curry will be involved in during the back half of his career.