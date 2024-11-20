INGLEWOOD, CA — James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers earned their second win of the season against Steph Curry and the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors, showing that they're fully capable of competing with the best of the best.

Monday's game was extra special, however, because it was the first time that the first and second place players on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list faced off. Harden surpassed Ray Allen for second on the NBA's all-time three-point field goals made list during Sunday night's win over the Utah Jazz — just one night before taking on Curry and the Warriors.

James Harden, Steph Curry react to making NBA history together

The Clippers edged out the Warriors, 102-99, led by Norman Powell's 23 points. Ivica Zubac added eight points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.

Before tipoff, Curry and Harden shared a moment at center court in front of the scorer's table. The Warriors guard said something with a big smile, and the two proceeded to hug with Harden letting out an exhilarated tell.

“He said, ‘Finally, it feel good huh?'” James Harden said of what Steph Curry told him.

Expand Tweet

James Harden recorded 12 points, six rebounds, 16 assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in the Clippers' victory. Steph Curry finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Warriors' loss.

After the game, Stephen Curry acknowledged the moment and facing off against the best three-point shooter in NBA history behind him.

“It's special for sure,” Curry said. “I know it's probably something he's looked forward to. None of us came in the league thinking that that was going to be on the horizon. You just give everything to the game and he's had an unbelievable run. We've had a lot of bouts, like you said, but just the fact that he's now second on the list in front of two greats that we both respect, it's pretty special.”

James Harden, who has been battling an illness over the last week, didn't even consider missing the Clippers' home games against the Jazz or Warriors.

“Our entire careers are for real,” Harden said. “I really feel a type of way about him, you know, just because they got the best of us. In prime years when we were competitive and we had a real chance to reach the Finals and compete for a championship. They had a dynasty over there, which is one of the greatest dynasties basketball has ever seen.

“For me, it was trying to get past them. That whole three, four-year stint that they had. It was damn near — it was frustrating because I feel like I was doing a lot, more than a lot of people could do. Not individually, but it is what it is. But just to see the greatness that evolved and that transpired our entire careers, hopefully true basketball fans could understand it and appreciate it.”

After Monday night's game, Steph Curry sits at 3,788 three-pointers while James Harden sits 811 threes behind at 2,977. By the time it's all said and done, the duo will have increased their three-point totals to legendary heights. And Curry might not ever be caught if he continues at his current pace.

“Elite man, elite,” the Clippers' star added. “And like the difficulty of our shots is, like my entire career from Houston on has been step-backs and difficult type of shots and him, coming off pin downs and having to create your own shot, so obviously he’s a couple hundred ahead of me, but for me just to be number two is unbelievable, coming in that same year and accomplishing what we’ve accomplished thus far.”

Ray Allen sits firmly in third place right now with his 2,973 three-pointers, but Damian Lillard appears next to surpass Allen. The Milwaukee Bucks guard sits at 2,639 three-pointers, 334 threes behind the NBA legend.

The Clippers and Warriors will face off two more times with the first game coming on December 27, 2024 and the second on the final day of the NBA's regular season: April 13, 2025.