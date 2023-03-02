Whereas most athletes are experts in equivocating PR-speak, Draymond Green has never been afraid to let it rip. On the latest episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” the Warriors firebrand took a thinly veiled shot at European superstars such as Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

“I feel like over the last few years,” Green said to Gilbert Arenas, “European players [have] not caught the same flak of [not] winning a championship as American players and I don’t understand it.”

With Jokic the odds-on favorite to be named MVP for the third straight year, the media’s alleged favoritism towards European players has become a major topic for conversation. If Jokic takes home his third consecutive MVP, he’ll be only the fourth player to ever do so and the only one to do so without winning a championship. While Jokic and Doncic are both undeniably two of the NBA’s best players, Green is hardly the only prominent person to express the sentiment that they receive the benefit of the doubt in ways that other players do not.

Still, Draymond Green isn’t really a hater. When Arenas mused that it’s actually a “knock” that people don’t expect as much from European players as they do from their American contemporaries, Green rushed to Jokic’s and Doncic’s defense:

“These guys are top ten guys in our league,” Green told Arenas. “Whoever is knocking them, you gotta stop. Like, these guys are as good as anybody in the league, if not better. If the thing is ‘oh it’s a knock and we don’t hold them to that standard,’ that’s gotta go.”