Draymond Green really said that.

Indianapolis is the center of the NBA world as it hosts the NBA All-Star Weekend. However, it doesn't seem Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is feeling it. In his eyes, Indiana doesn't carry that “the place to be”vibes, and he seemingly let everyone know that when he commented on a Charles Barkley take about Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner probably loving the fact that the festivities are happening at his NBA home.

“I bet it's probably fun for [Myles Turner] being at home for the All-Star Game… Being able to sleep in your own bed, that’s the best thing for him this weekend,” Barkley said.

To that, the Warriors do-it-all forward said: “I think he may look forward to road trips more.”

Charles Barkley: "I bet it's probably fun for [Myles Turner] being at home for the All-Star Game… Being able to sleep in your own bed, that’s the best thing for him this weekend." Draymond Green: “I think he may look forward to road trips more” 😅pic.twitter.com/9v8M0L4pI4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

That's just classic Draymond Green. He just doesn't shy away from being vocal about his thoughts. At the same time, his comment surely did not earn him lots of Indiana fans after such a comment that, really, came out of nowhere. Then again, Green is the last person to care about what people think of him. As long as he speaks his mind, it's all that matters to him.

There is the notion in the NBA realm that there are some cities that do not provide the same excitement as the other big and glittery markets like the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. That maybe true, but at least during the weekend, Indiana has everyone's attention, with NBA superstars and basketball legends congregating in the city for the All-Star weekend.