It didn't take long for the Warriors enforcer to make his presence felt in Joel Embiid's return from injury.

Heading into the Philadelphia 76ers' Tuesday night clash against the Golden State Warriors, it wasn't clear whether or not Joel Embiid would be healthy enough to suit up. Thus, it was a welcome sight to see Embiid return to the hardwood after two controversy-filled absences this past weekend. Alas, a physical matchup against Draymond Green may be the last thing the 76ers star would want especially if he's still recovering from injury.

In fact, it did not take long for Green to ratchet up the intensity in what is sure to be a intense matchup against the reigning MVP. Almost immediately after tip-off, the officials whistled the Warriors forward for a foul for grabbing Embiid's shoulder to try and win the tip despite the height mismatch.

Via ClutchPoints Twitter:

Draymond Green got called for a foul on the opening tip after grabbing Joel Embiid's shoulder 😲pic.twitter.com/dRbblDmdNE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

Draymond Green has always been one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA since he entered the league in 2012. The Warriors forward refuses to relent even an inch to his opponents, and this play of his on Joel Embiid shows how hard he plays from the opening tip.

The good news is that Green's foul on the 76ers star did not cross a line. This season, Green has cemented his reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the association, drawing an indefinite suspension from the NBA just so he could get his act together. Even during the Warriors' game of the year candidate against the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran forward looked like he was guilty of a few questionable fouls.

At least, the Warriors forward's foul on Joel Embiid is well within the parameters of what constitutes an acceptable infraction.