Anthony Davis hurt in game vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis exited Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second half.

Anthony Davis heading back to the locker room walking gingerly pic.twitter.com/YsMHmTi48u — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 28, 2024

Apparently, Davis sustained the injury when he collided with Warriors forward Draymond Green, as the Lakers star was looking to score at the rim. David tried to shrug it off in an attempt to stay in the game, but the pain seemed to be too much that he was forced to go to the locker room (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“Anthony Davis took a Draymond Green knee to the inner thigh area and was on the floor for a while. He's up on two feet now after a timeout and is trying to walk it off and stay in the game.”

Anthony Davis returns to Lakers vs Warriors after injury scare

The Lakers, however, got good news on the Anthony Davis injury front, as AD managed to get back into the contest. That's terrific update for Los Angeles, which needs all hands on deck, as it looks to put itself in a better position to make the NBA playoffs.

Obviously, the Lakers can't afford to lose Davis for an extended period, especially since they are having quite a topsy-turvy campaign. The Lakers entered the Warriors game with a 23-23 record and precariously sitting on the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers will have a full day of rest on Monday before resuming their regular-season schedule with second-leg of their current road trip versus the Houston Rockets.