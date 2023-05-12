The All-NBA Teams were announced on Thursday, and as expected, it has drawn some polarizing reactions all around. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has now shared his two cents worth on the topic at hand, and unsurprisingly, the former Defensive Player of the Year’s hot take has further divided the opinions on social media.

Green has come out to criticize the NBA’s new rule about players needing to play at least 65 games in the regular season in order to qualify for the major awards. This rule change won’t be implemented until next season, so for his part, Draymond took it as an opportunity to point out how Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard all would not have qualified for the All-NBA team under the new rules:

This is not the first time Green has spoken out on this controversial issue. When the impending rule change was first announced, the Warriors vet argued that “bums” could potentially take the place of other stars that were more qualified for the All-NBA teams. Dray has now doubled down on his hot take, and unsurprisingly, it has drawn mixed reactions on the mean streets of Twitter:

While there are more than a few folks out there who agree with the premise of the new rule, others were more supportive of the Warriors star’s argument:

You have to say that both sides make some pretty compelling arguments. As with any new rule, this one has also been faced with conflicting reactions. Nevertheless, what is clear is that this policy change is going to be in place next season, and no amount of complaining is going to change that.