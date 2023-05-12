A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The All-NBA Teams were announced on Thursday, and as expected, it has drawn some polarizing reactions all around. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has now shared his two cents worth on the topic at hand, and unsurprisingly, the former Defensive Player of the Year’s hot take has further divided the opinions on social media.

Green has come out to criticize the NBA’s new rule about players needing to play at least 65 games in the regular season in order to qualify for the major awards. This rule change won’t be implemented until next season, so for his part, Draymond took it as an opportunity to point out how Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard all would not have qualified for the All-NBA team under the new rules:

Dray chimes in on the new CBA rule after All-NBA was announced 👀 Full new episode exclusively in the B/R app @thevolumesports https://t.co/d7VkV57e9s pic.twitter.com/tTUVTaWetz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2023

This is not the first time Green has spoken out on this controversial issue. When the impending rule change was first announced, the Warriors vet argued that “bums” could potentially take the place of other stars that were more qualified for the All-NBA teams. Dray has now doubled down on his hot take, and unsurprisingly, it has drawn mixed reactions on the mean streets of Twitter:

Good, cause I want to see more competitive basketball in the regular season. Also want to get my money's worth when I attend games. The end of the load Management era is upon us. — FantasyMagic (@jamesabaileyjr) May 11, 2023

How can you be all NBA if you don't play the games? — Lis_Muhree (@Lis_Muhree) May 12, 2023

The point is to have stars sit less when actually healthy, and make the regular season mean more. I get his point, and don’t love the rule, but it’s not like those 5 needed to play that much more to make the cut… Jimmy – 1 more game

Giannis – 2

Dame – 7

Steph – 9

LeBron – 10 — Grey (@greyson_kinkade) May 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They would have all played 65 games if that was the rule this year — HoF Bucket Boy (@Ahell0) May 11, 2023

While there are more than a few folks out there who agree with the premise of the new rule, others were more supportive of the Warriors star’s argument:

It’s a terrible rule. We gonna have some ridiculous accolade winners next year — GOAT James (@BronToAD) May 11, 2023

He’s not wrong. There are too many robberies for awards in the league today, which lowers the value of the awards sometimes. — Giovanni Rosello (@LuckyGio2) May 11, 2023

I hate agreeing with draymond but… — Emily (@emilyizaak) May 12, 2023

Imagine a player averaged a 100 points, then got cut short by one game. That what makes the new CBA rule nonsense. — Anthonypewww2 (@anthonypewww2) May 12, 2023

You have to say that both sides make some pretty compelling arguments. As with any new rule, this one has also been faced with conflicting reactions. Nevertheless, what is clear is that this policy change is going to be in place next season, and no amount of complaining is going to change that.