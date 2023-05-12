A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green just had what was perhaps his best game of this season’s NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors took down the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5. The former Defensive Player of the Year put up a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as Green helped the Warriors secure a 121-106 victory on Wednesday.

Green has now eclipsed 60 double-doubles in the playoffs, which apparently stands out as an NBA record for the second-most double-doubles for active players. The other man on the list is none other than LeBron James, who currently has 130 postseason double-doubles throughout his illustrious career.

On Friday’s episode of his podcast, Draymond Green spoke out about his most recent feat. The Warriors veteran could not help but gush over the fact that he’s joined LeBron on an elite two-man list:

“LeBron James and I are the only two active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles,” Green said. “That kinda took me back a little bit. Anytime you’re mentioned on a list with LeBron James that’s incredible. We all know his resume. … You don’t play the game for records. You don’t play the game for accolades. But that is what you put the work in for — to ultimately be acknowledged with the GOATs. For me, when I saw that, not some crazy big deal, but for me, just to see that is more motivation to keep going.”

Draymond Green will definitely need to keep it going in Game 6 on Friday night. He’s coming off an excellent performance in Game 5, and the Warriors will need more of the same from him in this upcoming do-or-die contest. A win for the defending champs forces a Game 7 in Golden State, but a loss means that they go home with nothing to show for it.