What did Dray admit?

Fans all around the league seem to have had enough of Draymond Green's antics. The Golden State Warriors star may be taking his bruiser role a little too far in the past few weeks. First, it was the Rudy Gobert incident that caused him a couple of games. Now, he has to deal with the consequences of hitting Jusuf Nurkic when the Steve Kerr-led squad faced the Phoenix Suns. Although, he does seem apologetic for his actions, via Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

“Jusuf Nurkic was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him. As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf. I didn't intend to hit him,” was the statement released by Draymond Green after he got ejected from the Warriors-Suns matchup.

Steve Kerr's squad would eventually lose the game because of his lack of presence. He may not put up a lot of numbers on the stat sheet but his intangibles like leadership and defense allow the Warriors to thrive. This is why former players like Richard Jefferson expressed their dismay at these repetitive behaviors. He is a leader on this Warriors squad and should start acting like one.

Whether the hit on Nurkic was intentional or not, he still should have been flailing his arms like that. The Suns center was in noticeable pain but still kept going despite this. A change needs to come within Green to prove how sorry he actually is.