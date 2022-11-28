Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves proved no match to the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and Co. came firing out the gates and never looked back after torching the Wolves in the opening period. The Dubs cruised to a dominant 137-114 win over a hapless Minnesota side.

For his part, Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert claims that this loss should be on him. Gobert admits that his inability to set the defensive tempo early in the contest was what led to the Warriors outscoring them 47-27 in the first quarter:

“Tonight, I will take the blame for (slow start) because I … was a step slow on everything, offensively, defensively,” Gobert said, via Jon Krawczynsky of The Athletic. “It was just one of those games, you know, for me, I gotta be better than that. To set the tone before I can say anything else.”

If you give up 47 points in the first period then you know that things aren’t likely going to go your way — especially against the Warriors. Rudy Gobert is the defensive anchor of this team, and he is adamant that he should be to blame for Minnesota’s inability to prevent that scoring outburst from the Dubs in the first quarter.

To be fair to Gobert, it was a poor all-around effort from the entire squad, with the Timberwolves allowing the Warriors to make 57.5 percent of their shots on the evening. Minnesota’s offense was not any good either, going 39-of-88 from the field in this one.

That’s now back-to-back losses for the Wolves, who will need to dust themselves off quickly after Sunday’s loss. They’re back in action on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back set against the Washington Wizards in DC.