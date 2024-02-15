The Warriors forward is a still a big part of the team.

The Golden State Warriors have been playing much better basketball as of late and have put themselves in position to reach the play-in tournament. The Warriors have seemingly turned around what was a poor start to the season and was overshadowed by Draymond Green's on the court antics. But despite Green's suspensions that have threatened to derail the team, he remains a popular teammate in the locker room and especially among the team's young players as per Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

During a recent appearance on Bill Simmons' Podcast, Murdock remarked how Draymond Green is still very central to the Warriors and how much respect and influence he has among the team's young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski among others.

During the episode, Murdock stated, “One other thing that I was surprised about Draymond this season is like the young guys are back to loving him. They love him now, like Podz, you referenced him, loves Draymond. Looney loves Draymond. Kuminga and Draymond are in a good place right, that's been the biggest thing.”

Murdock also reference Green's headlock altercation with Rudy Gobert and how the rest of the team only saw that as Green coming to their defense.

This season, Green has played in 27 games for the Warriors. He's been averaging 9.2 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists with splits of 51.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Warriors are now 26-25 and are in tenth place in the Western Conference standings.