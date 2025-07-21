It is that time of the year when NBA free agency grades are handed out, as fans get an idea of how their teams could stack up with the competition ahead of the new campaign. The Golden State Warriors currently have an “incomplete” on their report card, however. Until the organization settles the Jonathan Kuminga situation, there is not much general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. can do to address the roster. He may have plans lined up, though.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein believes the Warriors will add two specific veteran players before offseason's end. “I appeared Tuesday on 95.7 (FM) The Game in the Bay Area and will repeat here what I said there: We are indeed three full weeks into free agency now, but I still expect Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to wind up in Golden State when their signing commitments are made public and official,” he writes in “The Stein Line.”

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel highlighted Horford and Melton as notable Dubs targets in an article from last week, so perhaps it is only a matter of time before they put pen to paper. If Kuminga lands on another squad — he is a restricted free agent — then the Warriors will have ample production and minutes to fill. Assuming the accomplished center and defensively-minded guard do join Golden State like Stein expects, there is a distinct possibility they comprise 40 percent of the team's starting five.

The idea of acquiring two potentially important pieces in late July is hard to fathom, but maybe good things really do come to those who wait. If nothing else, fans might be able to appreciate the silhouette of a vision.

What Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton can potentially do for Warriors

Despite everything Kevon Looney gave to the franchise, Al Horford would definitely be considered an upgrade. Even at 39 years old, the five-time All-Star could offer a two-way impact during the 2025-26 campaign. He is remarkably adaptable and shot a respectable 36.3 percent from 3-point range last season. Besides the valuable floor-spacing and steady defense Horford can provide, he has started 189 playoff games and boasts a championship ring.

Father Time is looking to catch Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, all of whom are north of 35, but maybe Dunleavy finds it more beneficial to emphasize experience. While some of the younger players on the roster continue their development, this seasoned group can stabilize the Warriors. Though, other guys must help shoulder the load during the regular season. Otherwise, the aging core could tire out or break down.

De'Anthony Melton could possibly fill that role. The 27-year-old was tapped to be a viable contributor for the Dubs last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in November. A reunion could afford fans the opportunity to see what he is capable of over the length of an entire campaign. He averages 9.1 points on 36.9 percent shooting from distance in his seven-year NBA career. Above all else, however, Melton is a trustworthy defender.

Neither of these free agents will obviously be able to compensate for an injury to Curry, Butler or Green, but they can set the tone on a given night and serve as key components of a postseason team. Given the quiet summer fans have endured to this point, these hypothetical arrivals could be the best they can hope for right now.