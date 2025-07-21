Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. After an underwhelming postseason, Moody revealed he suffered the injury in March and played through it in an attempt to help his team reach the playoffs.

Moody led the second unit in Game 5's comeback that came up short against the Houston Rockets. Perhaps the silver lining to a disappointing finish. Moody discussed playing through a torn UCL amidst the Warriors' playoff race, per 95.7 The Game's “Willard & Dibs.”

“It was really tough,” Moody said. “I didn’t know it was torn at that point, but I couldn’t really use it, and it hurt to catch the ball, to dribble the ball, all of that type of stuff. But I mean, I could play around it. I’d make it a point to say, like if I’m going to play, then I’m not going to say, ‘Ok, every time I mess up it’s because my hand hurt.’ Like if that’s the case, then you shouldn’t play.”

Moody wanted to help the Warriors reach their goal.

“We were trying to make the playoffs going down the stretch,” Moody said. “And if I knew it was torn, I probably would have sat out, but we had to make the playoffs.”

Still, unable to use the thumb of his shooting hand, Moody admits the injury limited his offensive mobility.

Article Continues Below

“So that ligament really is your thumb, I couldn’t palm the ball, so pretty much anything using your thumb,” Moody said. “But, I made ways, to like I would shoot without my thumb, and then I would catch the ball without it hitting my thumb. And it was weird in the beginning, but once I started doing it enough that that became kind of my new normal, and now I’m trying to teach myself to start using my thumb again.”

Moses Moody undergoes surgery for torn UCL

After posting some of the best numbers of his career throughout the regular season, Warriors guard Moses Moody averaged just 7.1 points per game on 35.0 percent shooting from the floor in the playoffs. With hopes of making a deep playoff run, the Warriors will need Moody to build off of his fourth NBA season. He's expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp.

Moody averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range in 74 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He started in a career-high 34 games for the Warriors.