Draymond Green's return has reinvigorated the Warriors as they look to make a massive run through the second-half of the season.

Are the championship vibes returning in The Bay Area? Since Draymond Green returned from his lengthy suspension, it sure seems like it for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have been on a roll as of late and have won five straight games. Overall, Golden State is 8-4 since Green came back from his 16-game absence.

Per StatMuse, the Warriors have improved both offensively and defensively since Green's return. They went from 25th to 3rd in defensive rating, 12th to 6th in offense, and 17th to 3rd in net rating with the former Defensive Player of the Year making an impact on both sides of the floor.

Warriors before ➡️ after Draymond’s return: 25th ➡️ 3rd in DRTG

12th ➡️ 6th in ORTG

17th ➡️ 3rd in NETRTG The third best record in the West since Green came back. pic.twitter.com/u8PZsZwmOf — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2024

Draymond Green's impact on the Warriors

The Warriors offense has been cooking with Green back facilitating the offense. Since January 15th, the Warriors lead the league in scoring with 125.1 points per game. They also rank 4th in effective field goal percentage and 3rd in three-point percentage. Defensively, they rank 3rd in opponents' effective field goal percentage and they've also outscored their opponents by 9.6 points per game, which ranks second to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green's return has also unlocked the Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins wing duo. Advanced stats early on during the season showed how the two athletic forwards were unplayable. Per Cleaning The Glass, in 344 possessions, the Warriors were a -19.0 with Kuminga and Wiggins on the floor and Green on the bench. With all three on the court together, they are a +24.2 in 450 possessions.

The Warriors, however, still have a long way to go before thinking about a championship this season. They still need to chip away and climb the Western Conference standings, as they are currently at 10th with a 26-25 record.

Golden State will have a great litmus test coming up with the Los Angeles Clippers coming to Chase Center on Wednesday night.