One of the most iconic partnerships in the NBA was broken up this offseason when Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors, breaking up the “Splash Brothers” duo in the process. Thompson found a new home with the Dallas Mavericks, and he showed off his new digs at media day on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Thompson in any uniform other than the Warriors' blue and gold certainly looks strange, and it may be even more odd to see him in a number other than 11. It was certainly a shocking sight for Warriors fans, who didn't exactly love what they saw.

“This s**t is absolutely disgusting. @KlayThompson,” one commenter posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “This is so not right.”

Some Warriors fans took a more sentimental approach when they saw Thompson wearing another uniform.

“I'm all for new beginnings and I love Klay. He will forever be a Warrior to me. 💔,” a fan posted.

The Warriors will certainly miss Thompson despite his struggles last year. On the offensive end, they will have to find a way to space the floor effectively for Stephen Curry. Even when Thompson wasn't shooting the ball well, opposing defenses were forced to respect his ability to shoot the ball which created space for the offense.

Everyone on the Warriors supporting cast will be thrust into a bigger role without Thompson, and they added a few wing players to replace Thompson's production. The biggest name that they brought in was Buddy Hield, whom they got on a relatively cheap contract after he spent the end of last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

They also brought in De'Anthony Melton, who can handle the ball, defend and shoot on the wing, and Brandin Podziemski will be asked to step up and do more in his second season in the league.

On the Dallas side, Thompson will either slide in next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the starting lineup, or he may come off the bench to give the Mavericks' second unit a little bit more scoring punch and allow Jason Kidd to surround his two stars with defenders in the starting lineup.