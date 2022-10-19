First look at Warriors’ 2022 championship rings

There was understandably so much buzz heading into Tuesday’s ring night for the Golden State Warriors. Amid all the talk, there’s no doubt that the star of the evening still had to be the actual championship rings. Now that we’ve had our first peep at these things, there’s no denying that the rings have lived up to all the hype.

The Warriors’ official Twitter page posted a handful of photos of their team’s new piece of jewelery, and as expected, they’re definitely a sight to behold:

To the victors go the spoils.@JasonofBH 💍 pic.twitter.com/EhcoELtqYR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

Warriors star Stephen Curry's 2022 NBA championship ring by Jason of Beverly Hills

– 16 carats of yellow & white diamonds set in yellow gold

– 7 carats of yellow diamonds on bezel

– 43 baguettes in bridge for Curry’s 43 points in Finals Game 4 pic.twitter.com/xvEcCD9Q8d — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 19, 2022

Those are some pretty flashy pieces of memorabilia, and you would expect nothing less from the Warriors. After all, they had to do seomthing different for their fourth championship ring in eight years.

Now that that’s over, the Warriors can now turn their attention to the task at hand. Golden State face a very tough challenge ahead as they look to defend their title in 2022-23. It’s one thing to win a championship, but more than a few folks out there would say that it’s even more difficult to defend it — something that the Warriors have a lot of experience with.

First up for the Dubs are LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. After the festivities of ring night — which also includes the Warriors hanging their fourth championship banner on the rafters — they get the priviledge of hosting the Lakers to open their season. LeBron and Co. have a lot to prove here, so they will definitely be looking to spoil Golden State’s special night by handing them their first loss of the campaign.