Chris Paul has had a tremendous NBA career that should be worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. The only thing missing in the 12-time All-Star resume's is a championship, which is probably his biggest motivation following his move to the Golden State Warriors to join Stephen Curry and Co.

Be that as it may, the fact of the matter is that at 38, Chris Paul is no longer the bona fide superstar he once was. He's still an elite playmaker, but he's just not the same player he was five or 10 years ago. You might even argue that he's no longer the same dude from a couple of seasons ago.

This is exactly why Paul Pierce, Rachel Nichols, and Amin Elhassan of Shotime Basketball have their doubts about how successful CP3 will be with the Warriors. According to Amin, the main thing for Chris Paul here is for him to come to terms with the fact that he's simply not a superstar anymore:

“Is Chris Paul ready to accept the role that you're not Chris Paul anymore?” asked Elhassan. “You come in there, the ball's not in your hands 80% of the time.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pierce echoed Amin's argument by pointing out that it's going to be tough for CP3 if the Warriors ask him to come off the bench:

“This is going to be one of the toughest years of Chris's career just mentally,” Pierce said. “… Your whole career you're a starter, you got the ball in your hands. Now, you gotta make the adjustment mentally — and you're older — to coming off the bench. That's a different type of preparation. … As an older player, that's difficult.”

"Is Chris Paul ready to accept the role that you're not Chris Paul anymore?" "This is going to be one of the toughest years of Chris's career just mentally."@DarthAmin & @paulpierce34 on CP3's upcoming season with the Warriors (via @Rachel__Nichols)pic.twitter.com/AlPtvzNDOu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2023

Obviously, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding Chris Paul and his fit with the Warriors. Soon enough, we will all find out if these suspicions are true or if CP3 will come out to prove all his doubters wrong.