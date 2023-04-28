Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When the Sacramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 on Friday, it’s not only Stephen Curry that they should be worried about.

Everyone knows the legend of “Game 6 Klay,” and it’s something that could very well doom De’Aaron Fox and co. if they are not careful.

Thompson has been known to step up in every Game 6 of a playoff series, and the numbers back up that claim. In the eight Game 6’s that he has played since 2016, Klay has averaged 26.1 points per game while shooting 52 percent from deep. The Warriors are 6-2 in those match-ups and will certainly look to make it seven wins by Friday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Klay Thompson put up 25 points on 45.5 percent 3-point shooting in Game 5, so he’s definitely poised to have another big performance this Game 6.

Even better for the Warriors, they’ll be playing at home where they have been great all season and playoffs long. Golden State is 33-8 at home throughout the 2022-23 regular season, and they won both of their playoff games so far at Chase Center.

The Warriors took a 3-2 series lead after pulling off the rare road victory last Wednesday. Now, many are predicting that they are going to close it out at home. Even Magic Johnson declared that the series is over for the Kings following their home loss, noting that he doesn’t see them beating Golden State on their own turf.

If Game 6 Klay shows up once again–which is highly likely–it might really be the end for Sacramento.