Warriors guard Gary Payton II sustained a foot injury last Thursday and has now been ruled for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Gary Payton II has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors' Saturday showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, though it's not all bad news for him.

The Young Glove sustained the injury during Thursday's game with the Thunder as well. Early in the second quarter of the said contest, Payton appeared to roll his left ankle, ending his night prematurely as he was forced to exit.

Left ankle roll for Gary Payton II on this play. He’s been in the locker room. Rough homestand for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/WCXHR3dQFH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2023

Gary Payton II injury

Golden State initially called his injury a left ankle sprain. But on Saturday ahead of their second meeting with the Thunder in the week, the Warriors provided more update on Payton's health status and confirmed that he's dealing with a strained muscle in his left foot

While Payton was deemed not healthy enough to play, the team added that the veteran guard dodged a serious injury since there's no damage in his foot.

“Gary Payton II, who exited Thursday's game due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI. The MRI did not show any structural damage and confirmed the injury as a strained muscle in his left foot. Gary will not play in tonight's game against Oklahoma City and will be re-evaluated over the weekend,” the Dubs said in their medical update on Payton.

It's unclear when Gary Payton II will be able to return to action, but with the Warriors planning to evaluate him again on Sunday, it's possible he could suit up on Monday when they take on the Houston Rockets.

For now, Steve Kerr will have to dig deep on his bench to pick up the slack amid the team's absences. Stephen Curry has been injured recently, while Draymond Green is serving a five-game suspension.