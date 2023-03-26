Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Gary Payton II has finally been given the greenlight to play and make his 2022-23 season debut with the Golden State Warriors.

Payton has been out since returning to the Warriors via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers last February. GP2 has been dealing with an abdominal injury, with his concerning health status even putting the trade in jeopardy.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that Payton has participated in practice and was listed as probable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hours later, the 30-year-old is said to be a full go in the meeting with Minnesota. It is unknown if there will be minutes restrictions placed on him, but considering how long he was sidelined, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Warriors exercise caution when playing him.

“Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will make his season debut for the defending champs Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gary Payton II was a key player for the Warriors in their title run in 2021-22. With that said, hopes are high he could fill that role again once the postseason starts. Fortunately, he has multiple games left to get his body into game shape and prepare for the playoffs.

The Warriors sure look ready to focus on the postseason and move on from all the issues that came with the acquisition of GP2. For those who missed it, the Dubs are no longer pursuing any action against the Blazers over their claims that Portland didn’t disclose important medical information about Payton during their trade.

Here’s to hoping that Payton thrives with the Warriors in his return. The Dubs really need that boost as well.