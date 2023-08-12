Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II is getting involved in the Bay Area after he was traded to the Warriors last February for his second stint with the team. Payton II joined Shaquille O'Neal to DJ at San Francisco's most famous music festival, Outside Lands, in Golden Gate Park.

Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaq — a.k.a “DJ Diesel” — performed an EDM set at Outside Lands Friday. He brought out Payton II at the end to fire up Warriors fans at the festival.

However, Shaq was 15 minutes late for his set, but he threw the blame on Payton II's Warriors teammates saying, “Sorry I’m late. I was chilling with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.” per Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle.

After Shaq brought Payton II on stage, he hyped up Warriors fans even more. “This is the song you’re going to be singing at the end of this year,” he said, introducing Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

While Gary Payton II enjoys the offseason making music festival appearances, he and the Warriors will be on the quest for another NBA championship once the season begins. Payton II previously won the championship with Golden State in 2022 during his first stint with the team. Before he returned to the team, he signed a three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and stayed with them for half of a season.

Meanwhile, Shaq has enjoyed becoming a DJ since his retirement from the NBA. Along with Outside Lands, he has performed at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.