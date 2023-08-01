It seems like everyone nowadays is trying to come up with a list of who they would say are the greatest NBA players ever. Julius Erving recently gave his controversial top 10 of all-time list and Shaquille O'Neal is the latest NBA Hall of Famer to come out and give his opinion on the matter.

There are so many great basketball players that have taken the court in the NBA and in Shaq's eyes, he is one of them, as the player turned studio analyst talked about Dr. J's list and who he views as the greatest players in league history.

“Hey, man, I got no problem with Dr. J’s list,” O’Neal told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s the great Dr. J. He paved the way for all of us. He can say what he wants and nobody should say a damn thing about it.”

As far as who Shaq's all-time starting five was, he put Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and himself on the first team. Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Karl Malone and Isiah Thomas were the next five he named as players who would come off the bench.

“That ain’t no disrespect to Malone, [Charles] Barkley and Kareem,” O’Neal said referencing his all-time starting five. “Hey, that’s my list. Understand what I’m saying… Also, you got to put Kareem on that second team too.”

Shaq, who spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, named four Lakers talents to his all-time team in Magic, Kobe, LeBron and himself. The only man who did not play in Los Angeles that was a part of this starting five was Jordan, but who could possibly leave him outside of their all-time list?

O'Neal has always been a huge fan of Curry, which is likely one of the many reasons why he named him to this list, and it should not come as a shock to see big guys like Duncan and Malone also featured on Shaq's list.

At the end of the day, whether you agree with him, Dr. J. or someone else, who the greatest players of all-time are is simply a matter of opinion. There is no criteria one has to meet to be on one of these lists and there are at least 25 different players you could make a legitimate argument for as being one of the greatest players in league history.

All of those Shaq named to his all-time list are NBA legends and they all helped change the game in their own way. As he told the LA Times, this is his list and Dr. J has his own list.