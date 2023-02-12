The Golden State Warriors have until the end of Sunday to make a decision on the controversial Gary Payton II trade. After a shaky physical examination yielded concerns about the abdominal injury that GPII had to start the season, the Portland Trail Blazers have come under fire for potentially making the trade in bad faith given the time pressure tied with the NBA trade deadline.

The Warriors could still choose to accept the trade by 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time and welcome back Gary Payton II after his productive stint last season. If his appearance during Golden State’s latest game was any indication, perhaps they’re leaning toward giving a go signal.

Payton was seen seated next to Warriors execs Bob Myers and Mike Dunleavy Jr. during the Warriors-Lakers game. While that’s no guarantee for anything, it would certainly be an odd sight to see if they were planning to push the eject button on the NBA trade deadline deal that brought him over.

Gary Payton ll sitting next to Bob Myers and Mike Dunleavy Jr. 👀pic.twitter.com/vXCyqh5y8y — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 12, 2023

Not only that, but the Warriors also have his locker completely set up amidst all the hullabaloo as well.

Gary Payton II has a locker set up in the Warriors’ locker room and an assigned number: #8. But situation remains fluid, nothing official from team as front office continues to sort through the complicated aftermath of this stalled four-team deal. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2023

The Warriors could simply be going through all these despite seeing a reason to turnaround on the trade. Welcoming a player back who played a crucial role during their title run last season with open arms, even if temporarily, isn’t too strange of a gesture. But for what it’s worth, Warriors fans certainly think those moves are an indication that they’re going to push through with the deal.

no chance they don’t accept the trade — SAGE (@MasterSage_) February 12, 2023

i feel like if they wanted him to leave they would’ve done it like a few hours after the physical, i think he’ll stay — freeyoungthug (@icanshoot3s) February 12, 2023

That’s a strong sign imo that the Warriors are going to accept the trade. — Dan Coccimiglio (@DancMonsterSlam) February 12, 2023

We’ll find out within the day, folks.