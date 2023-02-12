The Golden State Warriors have until the end of Sunday to make a decision on the controversial Gary Payton II trade. After a shaky physical examination yielded concerns about the abdominal injury that GPII had to start the season, the Portland Trail Blazers have come under fire for potentially making the trade in bad faith given the time pressure tied with the NBA trade deadline.

The Warriors could still choose to accept the trade by 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time and welcome back Gary Payton II after his productive stint last season. If his appearance during Golden State’s latest game was any indication, perhaps they’re leaning toward giving a go signal.

Payton was seen seated next to Warriors execs Bob Myers and Mike Dunleavy Jr. during the Warriors-Lakers game. While that’s no guarantee for anything, it would certainly be an odd sight to see if they were planning to push the eject button on the NBA trade deadline deal that brought him over.

Not only that, but the Warriors also have his locker completely set up amidst all the hullabaloo as well.

The Warriors could simply be going through all these despite seeing a reason to turnaround on the trade. Welcoming a player back who played a crucial role during their title run last season with open arms, even if temporarily, isn’t too strange of a gesture. But for what it’s worth, Warriors fans certainly think those moves are an indication that they’re going to push through with the deal.

We’ll find out within the day, folks.