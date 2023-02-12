The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors.

For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.

The Warriors reportedly told the league office that they believe the Blazers didn’t share all medical information about Payton prior to the trade, including the alleged use of Toradol shots on GPII to alleviate his pain, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The NBA could investigate the matter, especially since they made it clear to every team with a memo sent last week that all medical information must be disclosed to the parties involved at the time of the deal, added Bobby Marks of ESPN.

If the NBA were to investigate the Blazers and discover that they withheld Payton’s medical information, Portland could be fined or get picks taken away from them. Per Woj:

The NBA could punish Portland with a fine and loss of draft picks if an investigation were to discover “a failure to disclose relevant information” on Payton’s abdominal injury that required offseason surgery and had him miss the first 35 games of the season.

The Warriors traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey. They then dealt Bey to the Atlanta Hawks for five second-round picks, which they all used to acquire Gary Payton II from the Blazers. The whole deal will fall through if the Dubs refuse the Payton trade due to the latest developments.

It will certainly be problematic for the Blazers if they were found to have shortcomings in the deal. Although they have denied the allegations that they let Payton play through an injury, only an NBA investigation can say with certainty what problems occurred during the trade process.