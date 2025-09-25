Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green voiced renewed skepticism over Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ leadership during a recent episode of Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with co-host Jordan Schultz.

Green praised Williams’ physical skillset but questioned his ability to lead under pressure, pointing to what he sees as a consistent pattern dating back to college.

“My thing when it comes to Caleb Williams isn’t that he can’t make every throw, he can of course make every throw,” Green said. “That he's not talented, he’s of course as talented as they come. But when s—t is going bad, and winning isn’t quite that easy and now you got to go make it happen, he has not shown that he’s the guy to fix that.”

Green continued by emphasizing the importance of composure and leadership during high-pressure moments.

“When you’re talking great quarterbacks, great quarterbacks have to rally the troops and say, ‘We’re doing this now. Oh we’re down two touchdowns with six minutes to go. We’re down two touchdowns with three minutes to go, we can still win this game.’ We didn’t see that at Oklahoma, we didn’t see that at USC, and we still have not seen that at Chicago,” he said.

Draymond questions Caleb Williams' leadership as Bears prep for Week 4 vs. Raiders

Despite Green’s remarks, Williams has shown promising production early in his second NFL season. Through three games, he has completed 63.4% of his passes for 715 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception, while posting a 107.6 passer rating. On the ground, he has rushed 16 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.

In the Bears’ Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Williams delivered a standout performance, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns with a 67.9% completion rate. The 31–14 victory marked Chicago’s first win of the season, improving their record to 1–2.

While Green cited a lack of comeback wins, Williams led Oklahoma to a 55–48 victory over Texas in 2021 after trailing 28–7. At USC in 2022, he helped rally the Trojans from an early 14–0 deficit to defeat UCLA 48–45 in a high-stakes rivalry game.

Chicago’s next opportunity to build momentum will come in Week 4 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders (1–2) on Sunday, September 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. As Williams continues to develop under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears aim to prove they’ve found the long-term leader the franchise has long lacked.