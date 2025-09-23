With just 29 days before the Golden State Warriors tip off against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 21, the franchise is working to finalize its roster. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Golden State is expected to fill its six remaining roster spots with a mix of veterans, a rookie, and a key restricted free agent.

Stein reported Monday that leaguewide expectation points to the Warriors completing signings for Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, while also adding Seth Curry, second-round pick Will Richard, and Jonathan Kuminga. “There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the Horford/Melton/Payton trio,” Stein wrote.

The Warriors have been consistently linked to Horford, Melton, and Payton since the start of free agency in July. All three players reportedly reached verbal agreements with the team, though official contracts remain on hold due to salary cap complications tied to Kuminga’s unresolved restricted free agency.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel explained last week that Horford, who agreed to a two-year deal, has not been able to officially sign because of Golden State’s cap situation. Similarly, Melton and Payton are still waiting to finalize their contracts. Siegel added that Seth Curry, Stephen Curry’s younger brother, is “likely to finally get the chance to play alongside his brother in The Bay.”

Warriors roster plans hinge on Jonathan Kuminga’s unresolved future

Article Continues Below

The addition of Seth Curry would provide perimeter shooting depth, while Horford would bring veteran leadership and frontcourt stability. Melton and Payton are expected to bolster the team’s perimeter defense, a key area of focus after Golden State’s second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Richard, a second-round pick, adds youth and development potential, while Kuminga’s status remains the critical unresolved piece.

Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season and is considered a cornerstone talent. However, negotiations with the Warriors have stalled. Golden State has offered a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option in the second year, but Kuminga has shown more interest in accepting his $7.99 million qualifying offer, which would give him trade veto power and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The Warriors have been at peace knowing that they hold verbal agreements with their free agent targets, but time is running out. Unless Kuminga’s situation is resolved before the Oct. 1 deadline, the front office will be forced to make difficult financial and roster decisions.

As opening night approaches, Golden State’s plan is clear: finalize commitments with trusted veterans, integrate a promising rookie, and determine whether Kuminga’s future lies with the franchise or elsewhere. The outcome will define the Warriors’ path heading into the 2025–26 season.