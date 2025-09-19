The Golden State Warriors are one of the most popular NBA teams on a global scale. Stephen Curry and Co. have spent a lot of time in countries like China to promote the game of basketball around the world. Warriors forward Draymond Green made a trip of his own this year and spent some time playing 1-on-1 against fans. He decided to give one fan the Jordan Poole treatment.

Green faced challengers in China on the court. While most fans had a good time playing against the former Defensive Player of the Year, one went the extra mile. He decided to play against Green wearing Poole's Warriors jersey, and the forward sent him a message. Green knocked him down and put him into a playful chokehold in front of a raucous crowd.

Draymond just put some dude rocking a Jordan Poole jersey in a headlock 😂

Green has spoken about his conflict with Poole multiple times over the past few seasons. According to him, both players have put the event behind them. However, Golden State's former All-Star does not have a relationship with the young guard anymore. Despite that, Green's fans refuse to let him forget about the video that took the NBA world by storm back in 2022.

Curry, Green, and the Warriors use their trips to China to help ramp up for the regular season. This year's trip has a bit more riding on it because of the state of Golden State's roster. The Warriors have yet to sign restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who has become the face of the 2025 NBA offseason. Even now, Golden State does not have enough players on its roster.

Green has his work cut out for him in the upcoming season. Jimmy Butler even reached out to the Warriors' front office to figure out what the team's plan is. Green's interaction with fans in China might be the only thing Golden State fans have to smile about for a while.