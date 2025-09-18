When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, the future remains somewhat uncertain for Jonathan Kuminga. Currently, Kuminga is reportedly in a stalemate with the Warriors over a player option.

Nevertheless, Kuminga is still preparing for the season ahead. His agent, Aaron Turner, posted a video on social media of Kuminga getting his game on.

“25-26 final prep work!!” Turner posted.

The Warriors are coming off a season in which they went 48-34. Ultimately, they made it to the NBA Western Conference Semifinals before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Meanwhile, Kuminga ended the season averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

In 2021, Kuminga was drafted by the Warriors out of high school. The following year, he helped lead Golden State to an NBA Championship. Along the way, he became one of the youngest players in NBA history to win a title.

Furthermore, Kuminga is the youngest player in franchise history to amass 1,000 career points at the age of 21.

Altogether, he has shown flashes of potential and still has room to grow and develop. Recently, there has been “renewed efforts” to get a deal done with Kuminga.

Certainly, the Warriors are likely to remain a strong contender this season. Even with an aging core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, they got the young guns who are waiting and willing to take command.

Jonathan Kuminga has the time to evolve

Regardless of contract negotiations, Kuminga is a player to be recokened with. That is true whether he plays in Golden State or anywhere else.

Last year, he showed promise as a consistent offensive performer and scorer. Something that will undoubtedly be expected of him this season. Plus, this is the year for him to show he can be a top notch defender.

Certainly, Kuminga is very athletic, but needs to work on his ability to be in good position. Then, he could have the makings of being an effective playmaker in a Steph Curry tradition.

The possibilities are endless as is the time to prove his worthiness.