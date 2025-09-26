The Golden State Warriors enter the 2025-26 season clinging to the remnants of their dynasty while searching for a sustainable path forward. Stephen Curry remains the face of the franchise, of course. The pressure is mounting, though, as the Warriors attempt to balance aging stars, cap constraints, and an influx of hungry young talent. Training camp feels especially urgent this year because for at least one starter, his spot in the lineup is already under threat.

Stalled offseason hurts Golden State

The Warriors’ 2025 offseason has been anything but smooth. At the center of the gridlock is restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. He has yet to finalize a new contract. Until his situation is resolved, the Warriors can’t move forward with other signings. That has left the offseason effectively frozen. So far, their only moves have been drafting second-rounders Will Richard and Alex Toohey, while watching longtime center Kevon Looney depart in free agency.

According to reports, there has been no substantial progress in negotiations with Kuminga. This has of course, kept the team and its fans in limbo. Rumored additions such as Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton could help salvage the summer into a respectable, if unspectacular, effort. However, until the stalemate with Kuminga breaks, the Warriors’ offseason remains unfinished and difficult to evaluate.

Here we will look at and discuss the Golden State Warriors player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

On the hot seat: Buddy Hield

Among those feeling the pressure in Golden State is veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield. Known for his elite three-point shooting and ability to space the floor, Hield has carved out a strong career as one of the league’s most reliable long-range threats. Last season, he provided steady offense and filled a crucial need alongside Curry.

That said, the NBA is unforgiving, and competition never stops. As training camp approaches, Hield’s possibility of holding on to a starting spot looks increasingly tenuous.

Brandin Podziemski’s rise

The biggest reason Hield’s starting role is under threat? The rapid ascent of Brandin Podziemski. The third-year guard took major strides last season. He evolved from a promising prospect into a legitimate rotation player. He showcased improved shooting range, playmaking ability, and, perhaps most importantly, buy-in on the defensive end.

Podziemski’s development makes him a natural fit next to Curry. Unlike Hield, who is more of a pure scorer, Podziemski brings a versatile blend of shot creation and energy. Steve Kerr loves to see that in his wings. With his youth, hustle, and ability to complement the Warriors’ aging core, Podziemski has positioned himself as a very real challenger for the starting job.

Depth adds pressure

Even beyond Podziemski, Golden State’s backcourt depth makes Hield’s situation tricky. If expected additions like Melton and Gary Payton II come to fruition, Kerr will have a stable of guards who bring defensive intensity and versatility.

Melton, in particular, is the kind of two-way player who could easily slide into the starting lineup if Hield struggles. Payton II provides elite perimeter defense and high energy that Kerr has leaned on heavily in the past. Add Moses Moody to the mix, and the Warriors suddenly have multiple guard options competing for minutes.

For Hield, that means his margin for error is razor thin. A cold shooting stretch, defensive lapses, or even a lack of chemistry with the starters could lead Kerr to make a switch.

Kerr’s philosophy doesn’t favor specialists

Kerr has always valued balance. Sure, he respects shooters. However, he typically prioritizes wings who can guard multiple positions, cut, pass, and play within the flow of the Warriors’ motion-heavy system. Hield, for all his offensive firepower, has never been known for his defense or versatility.

That’s where Podziemski has the edge. He may not match Hield’s shooting numbers yet. Still, his all-around game aligns more closely with Kerr’s preferences. Training camp and preseason will likely serve as an audition. Hield will need to show he can keep pace with the team’s defensive schemes if he wants to remain in the starting five.

Strategic transition

It’s possible this isn’t even a question of ‘either-or.' The Warriors may find value in shifting Hield into a bench role while elevating Podziemski to the starting lineup. Doing so would allow Golden State to maximize both players’ strengths. They could see Podziemski’s playmaking and defense in the opening minutes. That can be followed by Hield’s scoring punch as the leader of the second unit.

This approach could also help extend Hield’s effectiveness by giving him more freedom against opposing bench units rather than top-tier defenders. This balance could prove crucial.

Projected Depth Chart and Remaining Holes

Assuming Kuminga remains, Golden State’s projected starting depth chart looks something like this:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Buddy Hield / Brandin Podziemski

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Jonathan Kuminga / Draymond Green

C: Draymond Green / Al Horford

Bench options: De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry (rumored), rookies Richard and Toohey, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos

Even with these, the Warriors still have clear holes like a lack of size up front and questions on the wing. The likelihood of three-guard lineups remains high. However, as Curry and Green age, small-ball may no longer be the reliable crutch it once was.

The verdict

Buddy Hield’s place in the Warriors’ starting lineup is far from guaranteed. Podziemski’s emergence, Kerr’s preference for versatility, and the looming addition of defensive-minded guards all add up to one conclusion: Hield will have to fight to keep his job.

For a team in transition, this battle may end up defining not just the starting lineup but also the Warriors’ broader strategy for balancing experience and youth. If Golden State wants to stay relevant in the Western Conference, they cannot afford sentimentality. Every role must be earned, and for Hield, the clock is already ticking.