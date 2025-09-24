There is only one week left for Jonathan Kuminga to make a decision about his qualifying offer from the Golden State Warriors. As the two sides continue to be at opposite ends of contract discussions this offseason, a lot of mystery surrounds what the Warriors will look like entering Media Day and the start of training camp on September 29.

Until a decision is made by Kuminga on his contract situation, Golden State is handcuffed and can't finalize their pending deals with Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry — all of whom have been waiting to sign their contracts with the Dubs.

Although a short period of time still exists for Kuminga and the Warriors to reach a compromise for him to return outside of accepting his qualifying offer, the team is already focusing on the upcoming season without him.

Jimmy Butler and those on Golden State's roster are already getting into form before training camp starts at the end of the month. The six-time All-Star wants to make the most of the time the Warriors have to build chemistry, which is why he is holding a team mini camp in San Diego this week, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Jonathan Kuminga's immediate Warriors future

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are both participating in this player-organized mini camp alongside Butler, but Kuminga is notably absent from this team function because of his contract holdup. Out of all the players on the Dubs' roster, and potentially on their roster this season, Kuminga is the only one absent from this mini camp.

All three veterans — Curry, Green, and Butler — have been advocated for Kuminga receiving a new contract from the Warriors, league sources told ClutchPoints. Green, especially, has voiced his confidence in Kuminga behind the scenes.

Until his stalemate with the Warriors' front office is resolved, the 22-year-old will continue to hold out. It is possible he does not show up for Media Day or the start of official team training camp, given that the final day to accept his qualifying offer is October 1.

Originally, the Warriors had presented Kuminga with a two-year, $45 million contract that contained language for him to waive the no-trade clause he would receive. The contract proposal also contained a team option for the 2026-27 season, giving the organization all the leverage over their young forward.

These are terms Kuminga has not been willing to agree to, as he and his agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Management Team, are focused on receiving a player option. This small change in the contract would allow Kuminga to dictate his future, which Turner has gone on record saying could still be with Golden State when the time comes to make said decision.

After holding firm on this offer and signaling this was their best offer, Golden State has since raised the bar slightly to a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option, according to ESPN.

With more guaranteed money, over $48 million, Kuminga would have more incentive to return and be a focal point on a Warriors' roster that expects to compete for a championship. Still, the team option looms large, as the increased money has not swayed Kuminga's team.

Throughout negotiations dating back to last summer, Kuminga has wanted to feel respected and not like the only player who needs to sacrifice.

While he is willing to do so on the front end of his contract in order for the team to ultimately remain in a comfortable tax bracket, the 22-year-old and his representation aren't forgetting how important he is to the roster. As a result, Kuminga and his side believe a smaller figure on the front end of a new contract must see more on the backend and a player option over team control.

If the Warriors want Kuminga back and want to keep their options open to potentially trade him during the 2025-26 season, then they must find a way to agree to a new contract and not see the former lottery pick accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Golden State has a week left to try to find common ground on a new contract with Kuminga.