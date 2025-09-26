The Arizona Cardinals looked lifeless, heading into halftime down 14-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The most memorable play of the first half was a gaffe by Marvin Harrison Jr. Midway through the second quarter, the Cardinals wideout bobbled a pass deep in Seahawks territory that led to an interception. The miscue ended a promising drive for Arizona and fans were quick to pile on the former first-round pick.

The struggles of Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to cost the #Cardinals …pic.twitter.com/tsaeeFapmp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harrison has yet to take the second-year leap many expected of him in 2025. And his struggles have become a big storyline early in the year. But quarterback Kyler Murray hasn’t lost confidence in the talented wideout.

“I need him. He needs me, I need him. He’s not coming out of the game, and I don’t want him to,” Murray said of Harrison after the Cardinals’ Week 4 loss.

Marvin Harrison Jr. struggles early in Cardinals’ loss

The quarterback was right not to lose faith in his receiver. Harrison would redeem himself with a clutch touchdown catch over a defender in the end zone. The score was part of Arizona’s frantic comeback effort Thursday.

Article Continues Below

KYLER MURRAY TO MARVIN HARRISON JR. FOR THE TD 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/FjY5bSsJ76 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2025

Trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals scored two touchdowns to tie the game in the final six minutes of regulation. Murray hit Harrison to cut the lead to 20-13. Then, after a missed field goal by Seattle, the Pro Bowl passer found Emari Demercado out of the backfield for a seven-yard score with 28 seconds remaining.

Rather than attempt a two-point conversion for the win, head coach Jonathan Gannon chose to kick the PAT. The Cardinals were content to play for overtime. However, Chad Ryland’s kickoff fell short of the landing zone, resulting in a penalty that gave the Seahawks the ball at their 40-yard-line.

Sam Darnold quickly got Seattle into field goal range and Jason Myers calmly nailed the 52-yard game winner.

After beating up on NFC South opponents early in the season, the Cardinals have faced stiffer competition from their own division. Arizona has now lost back-to-back games to division rivals on field goals at the end of regulation.

The Cardinals fell to 2-2 with the Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. Arizona will host the 0-3 Tennessee Titans in Week 5.