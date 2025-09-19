With the 2025-26 NBA season approaching, the Golden State Warriors are still searching for a contract solution with forward Jonathan Kuminga. As a restricted free agent, his only option is to return to Golden State. The uncertainty lies in the structure and terms of that deal.

“If we're coming back here and it's win now – this is Steph's probably last window to win – help us out on the back end of the deal because we're going to be sacrificing what we just spoke about,” President of Basketball at Verus and Jonathan Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, said on ESPN's The Hoop Collective podcast. “That's why the player option has been so pushed by us.”

ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported earlier this week that the Warriors' most recent offer is a three-year, more than $75 million contract with a team option in the final year. While Turner and Kuminga are not opposed to the team option, they are openly seeking a player option instead.

“I pitched the player option deal to give him flexibility,” Turner said. “We haven't said no to a team option. Our theory and feeling is that if you want a team option, and you want to get rid of his no-trade clause, which the qualifying offer inherently has, that's a different price. You've got to pay for that.”

Turner's openness on the ongoing negotiations is rare. His explanation provides new insight into what's keeping the two sides from striking a deal. Yet, it also allowed him to reassure fans that none of this should fall on his client.

“I give credit to (Kuminga),” Turner said. “There's a lot said about him that he only cares about himself or scoring. That couldn't be farther from the truth.

“He just wants to be a part of what's going on. He does, of course, want to have the ball more; he wants the ball in his hands. But he's not a guy who doesn't want to win. He wants to be part of that.”

While returning to the Warriors is the only logical solution, Turner also briefly addressed the interest from other teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

At this point, though, it's a matter of finding Kuminga a short-term solution. He turns 23 on October 6, meaning even a three-year deal with a player option could line him up for unrestricted free agency just before his 25th birthday.