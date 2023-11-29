Gary Payton II exited the game early as he saw Stephen Curry's Warriors get beat in the clutch by the Kings in the NBA In-Season Tournament

Fate was just not on the side of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. Moses Moody showed his true potential with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins leading the charge. But, Steve Kerr's squad will not just be taking this huge blow on the court. Gary Payton II might be away from the team if a medical procedure confirms his status.

Gary Payton II was in clear pain after playing 17 minutes for the Warriors. He went down and could not return to contain the Kings backcourt of Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox. Now, he will undergo an MRI on his right calf to see if there are any major injuries, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

He was still impactful in the loss but Warriors fans would have loved to see more of him. He noted seven points along with an assist despite the meager amount of time that fate allowed him to have. More than that, he also grabbed five boards to round out his early exit.

The Warriors still managed to get into striking distance. But, it was just not in the cards to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Regardless, Wiggins still delivered with 29 points and 10 boards for a double-double. Stephen Curry was also cleaning up the glass well which got him 10 rebounds alongside his 29 points.

Overall, there will be players stepping up like Moody but Payton's loss could spell a lot of difference when it comes to the Warriors' perimeter defense.