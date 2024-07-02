Despite Klay Thompson's big NBA Free Agency move to the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors are doing one final act for the second member of the Splash Brothers. The Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr-led squad had something in store for him. What is it, you may ask? Well, they are retiring his number 11 and putting it up in the rafters.

Klay Thompson was an instrumental part of the Warriors' success despite having Stephen Curry as their primary star. His move to the Mavericks might be heartbreaking. But, all fans can do is just accept that he is with the Mavericks now. Thankfully, the organization remembered his impact before he suited up in a new jersey and they got some new reinforcements for the season.

The Warriors announced the move in their latest statement.

“We can't overstate Klay Thompson's incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four NBA championships, six trips to the NBA Finals, five NBA All-Stare Game appearances, and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history and the most 3-point field goals in a game,” the organization said.

Klay Thompson's legacy with the Warriors

Poetically, Klay Thompson was selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. That number started to mean something to him when the Warriors picked him up. He came straight out of the Washington State basketball program back then. Prior to joining the insanely talented Stephen Curry, he donned the #1 jersey. However, since that life-altering move, Thompson will always be known for #11. There is still no certainty that the Mavericks are also giving him that number after his NBA Free Agency move.

“The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives, and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career,” they added.

Thompson has made it a habit to donate 12 tickets for every Warriors home game that he has played. Those go to impoverished families who more than deserve to experience seeing him and Stephen Curry ravage their opponents. He also auctioned off two of his boats. The proceeds worth $500,000 went to charity during their 2022 NBA Championship title run.

“Klay's legacy will live on forever. We look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty, himself included. We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written,” they concluded.

Thompson joined the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks on a three-year deal during NBA Free Agency. He will be earning $50 million throughout that span and will also be getting a player option in his contract. The Warriors got him there through a sign-and-trade. It also involved receiving two-second round picks while Josh Green lands with the Hornets.

It was a very fun 13 years while it lasted. Unfortunately, things happen even in the Warriors dynasty. One can only hope that Thompson experiences success with the Mavericks, the same way he did with Steve Kerr and the rest of the squad.