Could this be a sign the Warriors plan to trade Jonathan Kuminga?

The Golden State Warriors' lineup and rotation carousel keeps on spinning. Steve Kerr opened with a different starting five for the fourth straight game on Friday, going with Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric next to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.

The most notable absence from that quintet amid Draymond Green's imminent return from suspension? Jonathan Kuminga, who'd started the Dubs' last 14 games after initially breaking into the starting five in a December 14th loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both Wiggins and Saric being on the floor for tipoff comes as a major surprise. The former has been a shell of himself all season, ranking among the most inefficient and all-around damaging players in basketball, while the latter's insertion as part of a two-big starting lineup doesn't exactly align with the Bulls playing four perimeter players—with DeMar DeRozan at de facto power forward—next to center Nikola Vucevic.

It's not like Kuminga's recent play has been the source of Golden State's struggles, either. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on impressive 62.1% true shooting as a starter over the last 14 games, the Warriors faring better with Kuminga on the floor as opposed to the bench. Shifting the third-year forward back to a reserve role so soon after his camp went public over Kuminga's frustration with Kerr risks that apparently squashed dynamic resurfacing as the February 8th trade deadline fast approaches, too.

Dub Nation unloads on Steve Kerr for benching Jonathan Kuminga

Unsurprisingly, Dub Nation wasn't exactly thrilled to learn that Kuminga wasn't starting in the Windy City, some going so far as to assume it means his days with the Warriors are officially numbered. Others suggested, sarcastically and otherwise, Golden State was starting Wiggins to increase his trade value. Most had derision for Kerr regardless.

Kuminga gone… will be announced in pregame — Fergie✨ (@aferg64) January 13, 2024

Kuminga, TJD, Podz all out of starting lineup. The biggest note here is Kuminga… he might be gone. Let’s hope it’s for someone who truly moves the needle. — Tanner Gardner (@tannergardner_) January 13, 2024

this man says steph & klay and then starts pulling names out a hat to get the other 3 — anita max wynnn (@Meezy_13) January 13, 2024

Hmm, wonder why Wiggs over Kuminga. Love them both, but Wiggs has been awful lately. — ScotSports# (@scot_sports) January 13, 2024

Wiggins ain’t do shit all year but Kuminga always gotta go to the bench lol — Jizzle (@AllOn_Tay) January 13, 2024

Free kuminga — TheSportsFanatic (@MrSportsReviews) January 13, 2024

Steve Kerr hates this dude for no reason 😂 — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) January 13, 2024

Steve Kerr would be nobody without Steph Curry — crazy videos (@crazyhoodvids) January 13, 2024

WORST COACH IN THE LEAGUE LMAOOOO — sports enthusiast 🫥 (@imspenser_6) January 13, 2024

The Warriors haven't been able to find a working starting lineup and nightly rotation all season long. Green's multiple suspensions have obviously contributed to their lack of on-court continuity and chemistry, as have a rash of injuries to key contributors currently afflicting Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.

Still, fans' reaction to Kuminga's benching is certainly understandable. No matter what happens against Chicago, it's yet another sign Golden State's coaching staff doesn't have as much confidence in him as Kuminga's flashes of game-changing two-way impact suggests as it should.

Needless to say, keep an especially close eye on Kuminga's play and demeanor as the trade deadline draws closer and closer.